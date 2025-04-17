Trending

Breaking

Kings reportedly will hire Perry as new general manager
Sharks Analysis

What's next for Sharks in net with Georgiev set to move on?

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alexandar Georgiev is moving on.

“I’ve already had a conversation with the GM, and he said they’re going with a different group for next year,” the pending unrestricted free agent shared, after stopping 25 of 27 shots in the Sharks’ season-ending 3-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was the Sharks’ 11th-straight loss.

Georgiev, 29, was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the Mackenzie Blackwood trade on Dec. 9.

It was a trying campaign for Georgiev, who had led the NHL in wins over the last two years.

Ousted by the team that he thought he’d be leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the veteran netminder had to try and find his game on perhaps the worst defensive team in the league.

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks PressConf 12 hours ago

Warsofsky states Sharks have ‘a lot of work' to do before next season

Sharks Analysis 13 hours ago

Sharks end rough 2024-25 NHL season with 11-game losing streak

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Sharks Analysis
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us