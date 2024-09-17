NBC Sports California names Alan Hoshida host for Sharks gameday shows

SAN FRANCISCO – Sept. 17, 2024 – NBC Sports California named Alan Hoshida host for its live gameday coverage of the San Jose Sharks, beginning with the 2024-25 NHL regular season. In his new role, the Bay Area native will lead Sharks Pregame Live and Sharks Pregame Live, which surround NBC Sports California’s live-game coverage of the Sharks with news, analysis, commentary and interviews.

Hoshida, who made appearances on the Sharks gameday shows last season, will be joined on Sharks Pregame Live and Sharks Pregame Live by analysts Ted Ramey, Nick Nollenberger and Mark Smith. Former Sharks defenseman Dan Boyle will return to the shows this season as an analyst, and longtime former NHL forward Jamal Mayers will contribute to select Sharks games for the first time this season.

“Alan is a skilled professional with a passion for hockey, who also happens to be lifelong Sharks fan with deep roots in Northern California,” said Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. “We are pleased welcome Alan back to have him join our talented cast of experts and insiders to deliver complete Sharks coverage surrounding games this season.”

Hoshida has more than 13 years of experience covering sports on television. Previously, he spent three years as a sports reporter at KHON-TV in Honolulu after several years as a sports director and sports anchor with TV stations in Washington and California. Hoshida previously spent more than three years in production positions with NBC Sports California and Bay Area, beginning in 2012.

A native of Gilroy, Calif., Hoshida began his career as a sports intern with NBC Sports California and Bay Area in 2010, as well as, San Francisco’s KGO-TV after graduating from San Francisco State University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

NBC Sports California, part of NBC Sports Regional Networks group within NBCUniversal Local, presents exclusive live-game coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Serving Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon and Hawaii, NBC Sports California delivers hundreds of live events per year, along with news, analysis and commentary programming and original content. NBC Sports California’s digital portfolio, led by NBCSportsBayArea.com and the NBC Sports Bay Area mobile app, is the top source for on-demand video, including live-game streaming, audio, written content and other features covering the region’s teams, athletes and sporting events.