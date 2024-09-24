Aaron Dell among Sharks' first training camp roster cuts

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

There were no surprises among the Sharks' first training camp roster cuts.

Per the Sharks, these 13 players have been cut:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Forwards

Nolan Burke

Joe Carroll

Luke Grainger

Ivan Lodnia

Nathan Pilling

Donovan Villeneueve-Houle

Carson Wetsch

Defensemen

Jeremie Bucheler

Gannon Laroque

Nate Misskey

Colton Roberts

Goaltenders

Dawson Cowan

Aaron Dell

Burke, Carroll, Grainger, Villeneueve-Houle, Bucheler, and Laroque should be headed to San Jose Barracuda camp.

Wetsch, Misskey, and Roberts will be heading back to their respective junior teams.

Lodnia, Pilling, Cowan, and Dell were tryouts or PTOs. No word yet on their next destinations.

Check out the current San Jose Sharks training camp roster here.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast