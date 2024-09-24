Aaron Dell among Sharks' first training camp roster cuts

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.
There were no surprises among the Sharks' first training camp roster cuts.
Per the Sharks, these 13 players have been cut:
Forwards
Nolan Burke
Joe Carroll
Luke Grainger
Ivan Lodnia
Nathan Pilling
Donovan Villeneueve-Houle
Carson Wetsch
Defensemen
Jeremie Bucheler
Gannon Laroque
Nate Misskey
Colton Roberts
Goaltenders
Dawson Cowan
Aaron Dell
Burke, Carroll, Grainger, Villeneueve-Houle, Bucheler, and Laroque should be headed to San Jose Barracuda camp.
Wetsch, Misskey, and Roberts will be heading back to their respective junior teams.
Lodnia, Pilling, Cowan, and Dell were tryouts or PTOs. No word yet on their next destinations.
Check out the current San Jose Sharks training camp roster here.