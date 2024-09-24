Trending
Sharks Roster

Aaron Dell among Sharks' first training camp roster cuts

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheng Peng

There were no surprises among the Sharks' first training camp roster cuts.

Per the Sharks, these 13 players have been cut:

Forwards

Nolan Burke
Joe Carroll
Luke Grainger
Ivan Lodnia
Nathan Pilling
Donovan Villeneueve-Houle
Carson Wetsch

Defensemen

Jeremie Bucheler
Gannon Laroque
Nate Misskey
Colton Roberts

Goaltenders

Dawson Cowan
Aaron Dell

Burke, Carroll, Grainger, Villeneueve-Houle, Bucheler, and Laroque should be headed to San Jose Barracuda camp.

Wetsch, Misskey, and Roberts will be heading back to their respective junior teams.

Lodnia, Pilling, Cowan, and Dell were tryouts or PTOs. No word yet on their next destinations.

Check out the current San Jose Sharks training camp roster here.

