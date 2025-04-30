Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks will know their (2025 NHL Draft) fate next Monday.

The 2025 Draft Lottery will be held on May 5 from the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, N.J. The broadcast time is still to be determined on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

Because the Sharks had the NHL's worst record, they will have the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Per the NHL press release: “The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can ‘move up’ in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick.”

The Sharks have a 25.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall selection. They can pick no worse than No. 3 in the 2025 draft.

