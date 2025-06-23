It's almost that time, Sharks fans.
With San Jose set to make nine selections in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, Team Teal enthusiasts will have a chance to watch the Sharks make their two first-round picks, at Nos. 2 and 30, at SAP Center on Friday, June 27.
The team is hosting its third annual NHL draft viewing party at its home arena, providing Sharks fans and the community with a place to celebrate and watch the big night, free of charge. Event tickets are complimentary, and those who attend will be able to watch the draft's first round on the SAP Center center-hung video board.
Here was the scene at last year's draft viewing party after the Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 overall pick.
The event will be hosted by Sharks in-arena personalities Emily Harlan and Danny Miller. Fans also will be able to take part in a meet and greet with NBC Sports California's Alan Hoshida, host of Sharks Pre and Postgame Live, with a photo op at the news desk for the show. Other festivities at the draft viewing party include:
- Games and family activities including face painting, a create-your-own-jersey rally towel station and a surf experience on the SAP Center Arena floor.
- A Fan Cheer booth on the concourse with San Jose Barracuda in-arena host Aaron Fonseca.
- Food and drink at concession stands located throughout the SAP Center concourse for a fee.
- Fan photo opportunities with the Sharks Zambonis and the Shark Head.
- Music from DJ Mario E.
- Sharks mascot S. J. Sharkie and Frenzy from the San Jose Barracuda.
- Members of the Coca Cola Tank Patrol, the Sharks in-game entertainment and promotions team.
- Tabling activations will be hosted by the Sharks Foundation, San Jose Barracuda, Sharks Ice at San Jose, Coca-Cola, Mike Counsil Plumbing and TechCU.
Sharks alumni players, including Scott Hannan, Dan Boyle, and Tom Pederson, are expected at the event, and the Sharks Audio Network will stream audio live from SAP Center starting at 3:30 p.m. PT throughout SAP Center for fans to enjoy.
San Jose Sharks
Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.
Doors for the viewing party will open at 3 p.m. PT for Sharks365 members and 3:15 p.m. for the general public. Fans who would like to attend the draft viewing party must claim their free tickets by clicking HERE. Close to 10,000 tickets already have been issued, per the Sharks, with a limited number of tickets remaining. Last year, more than 8,000 fans attended the Sharks draft viewing party.