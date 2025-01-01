Trending
Sharks Analysis

Why Sharks are in good place despite eight-game losing streak

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Sharks are in a good place right now.

Really.

Rock-bottom for the Sharks was last year, when they were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, with a .287 Points %. Their -150 Goal Differential was the worst since the 1993-94 Ottawa Senators’ -196.

The 2024-25 Sharks weren’t going to turn into the Florida Panthers overnight.

A rebuild, after all, is incremental, and San Jose is getting incrementally better, even after a flat 4-0 loss on New Year’s Eve to the Philadelphia Flyers, their eighth-straight loss.

