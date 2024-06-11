The Florida Panthers are two wins away from finally capturing Lord Stanley.

The two-time reigning Eastern Conference champions have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

After Florida opened the Cup Final with a 3-0 win, the rats came raining down onto the ice at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, once again on Monday. The two clubs entered the third period of Game 2 tied at 1-1 before the Panthers ripped off three goals en route to a 4-1 win.

That Game 2 victory could prove to be Florida's last home contest of the season as the Panthers will now head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 with a chance to secure the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.

But just how rare are sweeps in the Stanley Cup Final and when was the most recent one? Here's what to know:

How many games are in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Stanley Cup Final is a best-of-seven series.

Has there ever been a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Panthers wouldn't be the first team to win it all without dropping a game in the Cup Final.

How many sweeps have there been in the Stanley Cup Final?

Since moving to a best-of-seven format in 1939, there have been 20 sweeps in the Stanley Cup Final.

When was the last Stanley Cup Final sweep?

The Panthers, however, could record the first Stanley Cup Final sweep of the 21st century as the Detroit Red Wings' 4-0 series victory over the Washington Capitals in 1998 currently stands as the most recent one.

Detroit's 1998 triumph actually marked the franchise's second straight sweep in the Cup Final, and it was the fourth consecutive sweep overall in the NHL's championship round.

List of Stanley Cup Final 4-0 sweeps

Here's a full look at every 4-0 series in Stanley Cup Final history:

1998: Detroit Red Wings over Washington Capitals

Detroit Red Wings over Washington Capitals 1997: Detroit Red Wings over Philadelphia Flyers

Detroit Red Wings over Philadelphia Flyers 1996: Colorado Avalanche over Florida Panthers

Colorado Avalanche over Florida Panthers 1995: New Jersey Devils over Detroit Red Wings

New Jersey Devils over Detroit Red Wings 1992: Pittsburgh Penguins over Chicago Blackhawks

Pittsburgh Penguins over Chicago Blackhawks 1988: Edmonton Oilers over Boston Bruins

Edmonton Oilers over Boston Bruins 1983: New York Islanders over Edmonton Oilers

New York Islanders over Edmonton Oilers 1982: New York Islanders over Vancouver Canucks

New York Islanders over Vancouver Canucks 1977: Montreal Canadiens over Boston Bruins

Montreal Canadiens over Boston Bruins 1976: Montreal Canadiens over Philadelphia Flyers

Montreal Canadiens over Philadelphia Flyers 1970: Boston Bruins over St. Louis Blues

Boston Bruins over St. Louis Blues 1969: Montreal Canadiens over St. Louis Blues

Montreal Canadiens over St. Louis Blues 1968: Montreal Canadiens over St. Louis Blues

Montreal Canadiens over St. Louis Blues 1960: Montreal Canadiens over Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens over Toronto Maple Leafs 1952: Detroit Red Wings over Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings over Montreal Canadiens 1949: Toronto Maple Leafs over Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs over Detroit Red Wings 1948: Toronto Maple Leafs over Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs over Detroit Red Wings 1944: Montreal Canadiens over Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens over Chicago Blackhawks 1943: Detroit Red Wings over Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings over Boston Bruins 1941: Boston Bruins over Detroit Red Wings

Have the Florida Panthers ever won a Stanley Cup?

As previously mentioned, the Panthers are among the NHL franchises without a Stanley Cup. This is Florida's third Cup Final appearance, having previously lost to the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Have the Edmonton Oilers ever won a Stanley Cup?

The Oilers were victorious in five of their previous seven Cup Final appearances.

When was the last time the Edmonton Oilers won the Stanley Cup?

Edmonton last won the Cup in 1990, with their other titles coming in 1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988.