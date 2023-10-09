Blackhawks vs. Penguins: How to watch Connor Bedard's NHL debut

The Blackhawks will drop the puck on the Connor Bedard era at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in their 2023-24 season opener against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game will air nationally on ESPN, and can be streamed live on ESPN+ and in the ESPN app. For fans in Canada, the game will air live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

To celebrate the start of the NHL season, NBC Sports Chicago is hosting a watch party at Vintage Bar, located at 1449 West Taylor Street in Chicago.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Blackhawks Pregame Live will air from the party, with host Pat Boyle joined by analysts Caley Chelios and Tony Granato on site.

The show will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Here are five things to know about Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old Canadian who is viewed as the favorite for the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

For early-arriving fans, Football Night in Chicago will also be in the house, with host Ruthie Polinsky joined by Bears Insider Josh Schrock and former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt on the scene to preview the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Finally, NBC Chicago’s Leila Rahimi and Telemundo Chicago’s Hector Lozano will be on hand for their evening sportscasts.

Fans will also have the opportunity to score some sweet prizes, including Blackhawks tickets and even Connor Bedard jerseys.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.