Winners, losers from Rounds 2 and 3 of NFL draft: Shedeur Sanders leads list

Two days later, one prominent name still remains up on the 2025 NFL Draft board: Shedeur Sanders.

The Colorado star quarterback could only watch as three rounds went by, with five signal callers drafted before him. Two quarterbacks went off the board in the first round, one in the second then two late in the third.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns brought in some intriguing names for the future on both sides of the ball -- including a quarterback. Also, did the New Orleans Saints extract good value from their high second-rounder where they opted for a quarterback?

With one day and four rounds left, which teams and players stood out from Rounds 2 and 3? Let's analyze the Day 2 selections:

WINNER: Cleveland Browns

After adding Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall, Cleveland had first dibs to open the second. At No. 33, the Browns kept the defense trend going by taking UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, giving them two potential cornerstones in the front seven. Just two picks later, they drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who can be the long-term RB1.

Early in the third round, they took Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr., a primary route runner who can compete for TE1. They eventually took a quarterback as many expected, but it was not Sanders. Instead, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel entered the frame, and he could push to start sooner with Deshaun Watson recovering from a torn Achilles.

LOSER: Shedeur Sanders

Shocking. Unbelievable. Unprecedented. Touted as a potential top-10 pick with a ceiling of top five, Sanders remains undrafted entering Round 4. Yes, the draft wasn't quarterback-heavy and not many teams are desperate for a QB1. But five signal callers went ahead Sanders: Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Browns).

Whether Sanders is more talented than the above names is a different debate, but it's the fact that every team has had a chance to take him but opted to go another route. It was already stunning he didn't get picked in the first round, but no one could've seen him last this late. How his career unfolds will forever reference this moment.

WINNER: Dallas Cowboys

Some poked fun at the Dallas Cowboys for taking yet another offensive lineman in the first round, but they made some possible sneaky good picks in the second and third rounds. With one pick in each, Dallas first took EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College. If it pans out, he could be its next big-name rusher. In the third, the Cowboys added cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. of East Carolina, and he could compete for CB2 right away. Dallas needed defensive reinforcements from last season, and they attempted to address it. Next is adding improved skill players.

LOSER: New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore has a difficult task looming to make New Orleans a true competitor in an iffy NFC South between an aging roster and an extremely tight budget. Those difficulties are further exacerbated with Derek Carr's injury uncertainties. New Orleans took tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas at No. 9, but who he will protect remains unknown. Then with its first pick in the second round, quarterback Tyler Shough joined. The Louisville product will turn 26 in September and does not appear to be the long-term QB1 option for a team searching for one.

In the third round, they fared a bit better by picking up two defenders: Texas defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and Virginia safety Jonas Sanker. Both have promising potential and can get significant reps early, but there will be pressure to produce, especially if Shough doesn't work out.

WINNER: Robert Saleh, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a Super Bowl hangover, going 6-11 and dealing with plenty of injuries that prevented them from seriously contending. Kyle Shanahan needed something fresh to reinvigorate his team, and he did so by bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. From San Francisco's first four picks, it became clear it's a Saleh-led draft.

Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams, Texas DT Alfred Collins, Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin and Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout are Bay Area-bound, and all share one similarity: run-defense prowess. The 49ers didn't boast the same defensive dominance as last season, but Saleh has a history of building and sustaining elite units with San Francisco and the New York Jets. This could be the start of the next that sees the 49ers re-enter contending dialogues.

