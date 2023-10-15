Who is playing in NFL's Week 7? Here is the full schedule

No more undefeated teams remain going into Week 7.

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Cleveland Browns after a late missed field goal while the New York Jets took advantage of an uncoordinated Philadelphia Eagles team.

Six teams are also on bye weeks: Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and the Jets.

Thursday Night Football will see the Jacksonville Jaguars at the New Orleans Saints before an early window on Sunday that will feature the roaring Detroit Lions at the Baltimore Ravens and the lowly New England Patriots hosting their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

In the late window, the Los Angeles Chargers will head to Kansas City to meet the Chiefs while the Green Bay Packers battle the Broncos in Denver as both teams are in desperate need of a spark.

Sunday Night Football will feature a heavyweight cross-conference matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Eagles in Philly, two teams who have the quality and personnel to make a Super Bowl run.

Speaking of Super Bowl teams, the week will conclude with the 49ers looking to bounce back on the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Here's a full look at the Week 7 NFL schedule in 2023: