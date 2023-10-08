Who is playing in NFL's Week 6? Here is the full schedule

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles continue to prove they're a cut above the rest.

Both teams kept their unbeaten records alive after Week 5 wins, and they'll look to go 6-0 against gritty teams.

But first, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are the lone teams on their bye week, with the Denver Broncos (1-4) at the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) starting things off for Thursday Night Football.

Sunday morning will begin with the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-3) in London.

The early window features seven matchups, with the 49ers on the road against the Cleveland Browns (2-2) who are coming off a bye. The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) will hope to further dampen the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) while the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in an important divisional matchup of two 3-2 teams.

Four matchups will occur in the late window, with the Eagles on the road against the New York Jets (2-3) and the Detroit Lions (4-1) heading south to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1).

Sunday Night Football will see the 1-4 New York Giants back under the lights on the road against the Buffalo Bills (3-2).

The week will conclude with the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) continuing their California road trip in Los Angeles against the 2-2 Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Here is the full schedule for Week 6 in the NFL: