Who is playing in NFL's Week 12? Here is the full schedule

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions enter their Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 8-2.

Let's hope the turkey is as juicy as some of these football matchups.

Thanksgiving week has arrived, which means the NFL schedule will feature a Thursday tripleheader and the first ever Black Friday football game.

It had become something of a holiday tradition to pay minimal attention to the annual Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving. That's not the case this year with their home game against the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The high-powered Lions sit atop the NFC North at 8-2, having produced their best record through 10 games since 1962. They are coming off a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears in which they erased a 12-point deficit with 4:15 remaining.

The league's other Thanksgiving mainstay, the Dallas Cowboys, then take on the Washington Commanders at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Thanksgiving day slate is capped with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Get your Black Friday shopping done early and then enjoy some leftovers as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The AFC-East leading Dolphins feature the highest-scoring offense in the league at 31.7 points per game. The Jets, hoping to remain in the playoff hunt until Aaron Rodgers can make a possible return, need a win over their division rival to keep their dwindling postseason chances alive.

The Sunday slate offers 11 games, with the early portion of the schedule offering intriguing matchups like the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cincinnati Bengals, who will attempt to remain in the playoff hunt without quarterback Joe Burrow.

In the four-game late-window, the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles host the Buffalo Bills and the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs head to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The week concludes with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The full Week 12 schedule can be found here.