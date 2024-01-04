When are the 2024 NFL Honors? A look at the awards, host, watch info and more

A general view of the NFL Honors show red carpet at the YouTube Theater on Feb. 10, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

The end of the NFL season means it's time to recognize the standout players, coaches and moments from 2023.

That's exactly what will happen at the 2024 NFL Honors, where the league's brightest stars come together for an awards show before Super Bowl LVIII.

While we aren't exactly sure who will win the awards yet, we do have details about the actual event.

Here's all the info about the awards show:

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors is an awards show held after each season. Just like the Oscars or Grammys, a variety of awards will be handed out at NFL Honors before a star-studded audience with a celebrity host.

When is 2024 NFL Honors?

The 13th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Where is NFL Honors held?

NFL Honors will take place at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the same location as Super Bowl LVIII.

Who is hosting 2024 NFL Honors?

Keegan-Michael Key, an Emmy-winning actor, will host the 2024 NFL Honors. Key previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2022.

Other former hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O'Brien (2016), Rob Riggle (2018), Steve Harvey (2019-21) and Kelly Clarkson (2023).

How to watch 2024 NFL Honors

The show will air live on CBS and NFL Network. It will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ and NFL+.

What awards are given out at NFL Honors?

Over 20 individuals will be recognized with awards at NFL Honors, from MVP to Fan of the Year. Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced after 15 finalists were revealed in December.