Week 3 NFL picks: Can Nick Mullens lead 49ers past Giants?

Two weeks into the NFL season, there have been zero positive COVID tests (good), some coaches still aren't wearing their masks (not great) and a couple of should-be contenders already find their season taking on water.

The 49ers entered Week 2 needing a rebound after a Week 1 loss. They found it, drubbing the New York Jets 31-13. But the win was costly, as Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were lost for the season, and Jimmy Garoppolo injured his ankle and won't play in Week 3.

Jon Gruden's Raiders stunned most pundits (me included) by beating the New Orleans Saints handily in Week 2 to move to 2-0. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings look like something my dog coughed up, Mitchell Trubisky won again and the Atlanta Falcons still can't close.

Which 2-0 teams are for real? Can the Vikings, Falcons, Houston Texans or Philadelphia Eagles resurrect their season? Let's get to the picks (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet).

Record: 13-3 (8-8 ATS)