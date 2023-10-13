Watch: Steve Smith Sr. tears into Broncos' Jerry Jeudy after pregame snub

Broncos-Chiefs wasn't the only battle at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

During NFL Network's pregame coverage of Thursday Night Football, ex-NFL wide receiver and current analyst Steve Smith Sr. absolutely teed off on Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

The drama started before Smith's fiery rant on live TV. Smith said he approached Jeudy on the field pregame to apologize for past comments he made about the former first-round pick. Smith said he had previously referred to Jeudy as "just a guy."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But, according to Smith, Jeudy wasn't interested in what he had to say.

"His response was, '[Expletive], I don't mess with you,'" Smith recounted.

And that response did not go over well with the former five-time Pro Bowler.

"I'll say it again, I'm sorry that I said you were just a guy, who's an average wide receiver that [the Broncos] used a first-round pick on and isn't doing anything," Smith said. "I hope today that you actually show up in a way that you haven't showed up in the last couple years since they drafted you.

"So if you've ever got a problem with Agent 89, I'm sorry for saying that you're an average wide receiver that they eventually will move on, and when teams call me asking should they trade for you, I will say, 'No, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically [whether] he can be a wide receiver.' He could be a wide receiver, he's a Tier 3 [wide receiver]."

"Go back into the studio, I'm done now," Smith said before literally dropping the mic.

Steve Smith Sr. just DESTROYED Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network.



Says if any NFL team calls him about trading for him, he'll tell them not to do it.



Steve went off.



(via @nflnetwork, @dillybar2145)pic.twitter.com/FeY4lDvCSo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2023

Later in the show, Jeudy could be seen dancing behind Smith.

And there's more: Jerry Jeudy started dancing behind Steve Smith Sr. during the next segment. https://t.co/gRWR7nbTFx pic.twitter.com/CBlFvwjIkV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2023

Jeudy went on to have a quiet game in Denver's 19-8 loss to Kansas City, making three catches for 14 yards. When asked postgame about his interaction with Smith, Jeudy said, "I don't remember that."

After being drafted 15th overall by Denver in 2020, Jeudy hasn't quite lived up to expectations. Although, he hasn't been the recipient of stellar quarterback play, either, catching passes from the likes of Drew Locke, Teddy Bridgewater and Russell Wilson.

The 24-year-old wideout is coming off the best season of his young career, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns over 15 games. He's recorded 20 catches for 222 yards in five games this season.