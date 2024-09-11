Hill incident before Dolphins game again puts NFL on moral clock

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

After the NFL distanced itself from Colin Kaepernick and his admirable cause for eight full years, one of its teams is aligning with the Super Bowl quarterback it shoved onto the streets.

Miami Dolphins executives, after seeing bodycam video of police brutalizing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, issued a statement Monday condemning the act and urging that the “overly aggressive and violent” officers be reprimanded for their “despicable” behavior toward the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Black man.

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1833316157463449919

The Dolphins’ statement should be commended for its intent. Words matter, and the statement’s use of phrases like “use such unnecessary force and hostility” indicate genuine antipathy toward the cops.

But hold the applause, for it would be premature. Given the history of the NFL at its highest levels, we can’t gauge its sincerity. We’ve heard the most popular league in America float performative babble for years, talking the talk but consistently declining opportunities to walk the walk.

The NFL must live with its treatment of Kaepernick, who in a September 2016 ESPN poll was voted the NFL’s least popular player, even as his scarlet 49ers jerseys were selling faster than those of any other player, including Tom Brady.

Imagine how deep the roots of indifference must run for the NFL, which crawls toward every penny before kneeling at the altar of the dollar, to turn its back on a man representing its top-selling jersey.

After global protests following a white Minneapolis police officer’s public murder of Black citizen George Floyd in May 2020, the NFL decided to “support” social justice with tepid slogans and decals. The league already had blowtorched the careers of Kaepernick and those who joined his peaceful protest.

In September 2024, it’s not enough for one NFL team to say it stands with millions of others longing for the day America makes good on centuries-old promises of justice and equality. Making a difference begins with rational response that spreads across cultures. How effective is the Dolphins’ statement if every NFL owner and commissioner Roger Goodell can’t summon similar indignation?

This is a moment for NFL players, too. Seeing three Miami Dade officers yank Hill from his car, toss him face-down onto the sidewalk, put him in handcuffs and choke him over a traffic violation ought to provoke disgust and outrage from anyone with a conscience. Or a shred of decency.

Hill was on his way to Hard Rock Stadium for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was pulled over. Once he rolled up the driver’s side window of his McLaren (worth about $500,000) while being addressed, the officers’ disposition changed. Rudeness is not a crime, but Hill was subjected to a criminal response.

After the handcuffs were removed, Hill was ticketed for careless driving and a seat-belt violation.

Two of Hill’s Dolphins teammates, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith, also were headed to the stadium when they pulled over to intervene on Hill’s behalf. Both wound up being detained, with Smith reportedly being cited.

Seeing his teammates on the scene, Hill urged them to call his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Once aware of the incident – and after seeing the video – Rosenhaus had a strong response Tuesday during an appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show.”

“For me, personally, I believe the police officers that did that to Tyreek shouldn't be in that position,” Rosenhaus said. “They should be let go. Look at the guy who kicked him -- that guy should be fired. That's out of control. The guy that jumped in and put him in a chokehold? There's no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that when Tyreek wasn't being aggressive, or violent or fighting back in any capacity.”

De-escalation is part of a police officer’s academy training, as is using diplomacy when dealing with the public. Use force only when necessary. That’s not what happened with Hill, and it’s not what happens far too often. The video is revealing, and there is no justifying the behavior of several officers, at least one of which reportedly has been placed on administrative leave.

Each time law enforcement officers are caught on camera mistreating or murdering those they paid to protect and serve presents an opportunity for our society to reveal itself. Here we are. Again.

This is not about Hill’s character, for he has had justifiable run-ins with the law. This is an instance in which there was no aggression on his part, and he very clearly is the victim.

Moreover, this is platinum opportunity for the NFL and everyone within it to stand up, speak out and appeal for equality and civility. And then walk the walk.

Hearing from Dolphins executives and players, such as Jalen Ramsey, only should be the beginning. As should hearing from former players such as Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy.

There must be more voices of all stripes willing to act. That is, if they truly are committed to a safer, saner and better America.