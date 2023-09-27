Travis Kelce speaks on Taylor Swift's ‘ballsy' appearance at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce loved having Taylor Swift in his corner during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The tight end said Swift's appearance was "ballsy" as the popstar stole the show -- and most of the headlines.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”

Football fans got to see Swift in Kelce's suite with the football star's mother, Donna. They also saw Swift celebrate Kelce's touchdown with a jumped-up "let's f***ing go."

“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end … Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

The two have had quite the journey up until this point with Kelce trying to give his phone number to Swift at one of her concerts this past summer. Since then, much speculation and rumors have swarmed around their potential love story.

Kelce noted that since Swift's appearance, paparazzi have been camped around his house.

“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like ["The Pat McAfee Show] and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.

“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying right now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Kelce and the Chiefs return to action against the New York Jets on Sunday.

One thing is for sure: Swifties will be on the lookout for the popstar at MetLife Stadium.