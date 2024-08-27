The Kelce brothers are taking their podcast to new heights, literally.

Travis and Jason Kelce have reportedly inked a new podcast deal worth more than $100 million.

Variety reports that the current Kansas City Chiefs tight end and former Philadelphia Eagles center signed a three-year pact with Wondery, Amazon's leading podcast studio and publisher.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This deal would give the company exclusive ad sales and distribution rights to the brother's weekly fan-favorite sports podcast series, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce."

This news comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere, with all new episodes from the podcast's third season starting on Thursday.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Kelce brothers said in a news release. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!"

Just in time for the NFL season, fans can tune in to "New Heights" on all podcast services and listen early and ad-free on Wondery+.