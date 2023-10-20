Tyreek Hill made a bold claim ahead of the 2023 season.

The superstar Miami Dolphins wide receiver said he would be achieve a feat that no player in NFL history has ever done before: record 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro," Hill said on his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast in July, via CBS Sports. "Two thousand yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league -- 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl -- and we getting that. Believe that."

And Hill, who is coming off a career-best 1,710 yards last season, is certainly walking the walk in his chase for 2,000 yards.

The Cheetah opened the 2023 campaign with a monster 215-yard, two-touchdown performance in Miami's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He's continued to post gaudy numbers since, racking up over 150 yards in four of the Dolphins' first six games.

So, where does Hill stand in his pursuit of NFL history entering Miami's Week 7 Sunday Night Football showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles?

How many receiving yards does Tyreek Hill have this season?

The 29-year-old Hill has recorded 42 receptions for an NFL-high 814 yards and six touchdowns through six games. Hill's current average of 135.7 yards per game puts him on pace to finish with around an astounding 2,306 yards.

Has any receiver had 2,000 yards in a single season?

As previously mentioned, no player has ever reached the 2,000 yards receiving milestone.

Who holds the record for most receiving yards in a season?

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson has come the closest of any player to 2,000 receiving yards. In 2012, Johnson posted 1,964 receiving yards over 16 games to break Jerry Rice's single-season NFL record of 1,848 yards.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp almost reached Megatron's historic mark in 2021 when he finished with 1,947 yards over 17 games. That currently stands as the second-most receiving yards in a single season ever.

How many receiving yards did Calvin Johnson have in his career?

Johnson finished his nine-year career with 11,619 receiving yards. He ranks 33rd all time.

Who has the most receiving yards in NFL history?

Jerry Rice totaled 22,895 receiving yards in his 20-year Hall of Fame career, the most in NFL history. Rice is more than 5,000 yards ahead of the second-place Larry Fitzgerald, who tallied 17,492 yards, on the all-time leaderboard.

Who has most receiving yards in his first two NFL seasons?

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson began his NFL career in historic fashion. With 3,016 yards, Jefferson broke Odell Beckham Jr.'s previous record for the most receiving yards by a player over his first two seasons (2,755 yards).

Who has the most receiving yards in the first three seasons?

And Jefferson then crushed Randy Moss' record for the most receiving yards by a player over his first three seasons. By the end of Jefferson's third season in 2022, he had 4,825 yards compared to Moss' 4,163.