Tom Brady to Jets? NFL fans propose idea after Aaron Rodgers' injury

The New York Jets had Super Bowl aspirations entering the 2023 season, but all that is up in the air.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an ankle injury in his debut on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Just four plays into his first possession, new Bills defensive lineman Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers that led to the injury.

If the injury is serious, the Jets don't have a viable in-house option to achieve those big dreams.

Zach Wilson is the only other quarterback on the roster, and he hasn't lived up to the billing since being the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.

So, what else could the Jets do? Well, some NFL fans proposed an intriguing idea: Call Tom Brady.

Here are some of the best Brady reactions:

Tom Brady has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever — James Dator (@James_Dator) September 12, 2023

If Rodgers’ injury is as bad as this halftime show is making it sound like it is, then there’s only one possible answer:



Tom Brady to the Jets. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 12, 2023

Tom Brady showing up to the Jets Facility tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/iWH87ri5xg — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) September 12, 2023

tom brady YOU are a new york jet pic.twitter.com/oGqM12x4Bw — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) September 12, 2023

If Aaron Rodgers will miss the season, the #Jets should give Tom Brady a call and see if he would be willing to come back. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 12, 2023

Will Tom Brady be a Jet by Week 2 or 3? — John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) September 12, 2023