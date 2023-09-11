Tom Brady to Jets? NFL fans propose idea after Aaron Rodgers' injury

The New York Jets had Super Bowl aspirations entering the 2023 season, but all that is up in the air.
Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an ankle injury in his debut on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Just four plays into his first possession, new Bills defensive lineman Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers that led to the injury.
If the injury is serious, the Jets don't have a viable in-house option to achieve those big dreams.
Zach Wilson is the only other quarterback on the roster, and he hasn't lived up to the billing since being the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.
So, what else could the Jets do? Well, some NFL fans proposed an intriguing idea: Call Tom Brady.
Here are some of the best Brady reactions: