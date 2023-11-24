Social media roasts Jets after failed Hail Mary leads to Dolphins touchdown

It's been a Black Friday to forget for the New York Jets.
In the NFL's first ever game on the day after Thanksgiving, fans were treated to some bonus football.
The first half ended with a historic play, of sorts, when the Jevon Holland intercepted Tim Boyle's Hail Mary pass and returned it 99 yards for a Miami Dolphins touchdown.
Here's the play, which you have to see to believe:
The Jets got the ball back with two seconds left in the half after intercepting Tua Tagovailoa. But the opportunity to steal some points quickly turned in the other direction, as the Dolphins instead took a 17-6 lead into the break.
Boyle, making his first start in place of Zach Wilson, finished the first half 7 of 11 for just 35 yards.
Understandably, social media had plenty of takes after the unbelievable play. Here are some of the best reactions: