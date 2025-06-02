Eagles star Saquon Barkley (backwards) hurdles his way onto cover of ‘Madden'

Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley has landed the cover of "Madden 26."

The cover image for the video game is of Barkley’s legendary backwards hurdle in kelly green against the Jaguars from the 2024 season on his way to having the most productive rushing season in NFL history.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Barkley, 28, is the first Eagles player on the cover of Madden since Donovan McNabb back on "Madden 2006."

After Barkley pulled off his incredible backwards hurdle against the Jaguars during the 2024 season, Madden actually added the move to the "Madden 25" game but could only be triggered at the proper time and (fittingly) only with Barkley.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Barkley called landing the Madden cover a “dream come true!”

Barkley had an all-time season in his first season with the Eagles in 2024. He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Between the regular season and playoffs, Barkley rushed for 2,504 yards, breaking Terrell Davis’s record of 2,476 in 1998. And Barkley capped it off with a win in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

This offseason, the Eagles rewarded Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL and keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

Barkley is the second straight running back to be on the Madden cover, following in the footsteps of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey last year.