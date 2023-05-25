What Mahomes taught Lance in ‘awesome' offseason workout

SANTA CLARA — During his time away from the 49ers this offseason, quarterback Trey Lance was around the player generally regarded as the best in the game.

Lance worked out in April with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Dallas area.

“Being able to be around Patrick was awesome,” Lance said this week during 49ers organized team activities.

“Just picking his brain, learning about just the type of guy he is, how he spends his free time, offseason, and then more about his in-season schedule as well.”

Whatever Mahomes does has proven to be successful. He is 27 years old, and already has been selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls while earning two All-Pros and two Super Bowl MVPs.

Lance, 23, still has a lot to learn when it comes to all areas of playing quarterback in the NFL. He has started just four games in two seasons after the 49ers traded up to select him at No. 3 overall in 2021.

The third-year pro sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season after being anointed the starter during the offseason. He also is relearning how to throw after a fractured finger from his rookie season did not heal properly and forced him to change his grip on the football.

He said he tried to make the most of watching teammates Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy last season.

The learning carried over to this offseason when he spent time working with a private coach who has tutored Mahomes.

In addition to tightening his throwing mechanics, Lance believes he has benefited from his time around Mahomes. He believes he also learned from stepping back and seeing what Garoppolo and Purdy did last season to enable the 49ers to win a lot of games.

“I learned a ton,” Lance said. “I was able to focus on the right things. Just having a better idea, even better this year coming into year three of what is expected of me, how to run the offense, being able to watch Jimmy and Brock play at such a high level.”

