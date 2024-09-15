49ers win vs. Vikings today would be first in Minnesota since 1992

Leading up to Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers are looking to end a rather surprising drought.

When 49ers fans think of teams they have historically struggled against, the Vikings likely wouldn't immediately come to mind.

However, a San Francisco victory on Sunday would be the franchise's first in Minnesota since December 1992, which seems almost hard to believe. Since that 20-17 win in Week 15 almost 32 years ago, the 49ers have lost seven straight road games against the Vikings, including a 22-17 defeat in the 2023 NFL season.

For some context, Steve Young was the 49ers' starting quarterback for that last win in Minneapolis, taking down Rich Gannon. San Francisco running back Amp Lee had 141 total yards and two touchdowns, while Jerry Rice had five catches for 56 yards.

San Francisco 49ers Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Craig had four carries for 32 yards ... for the Vikings in his penultimate NFL season.

Check out these highlights from the Metrodome:

Only two current 49ers were even alive for that contest -- offensive lineman Trent Williams and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Needless to say, it's been a long time since San Francisco has won in Minnesota, so the 49ers will have some extra motivation to end that streak today at U.S. Bank Stadium.

