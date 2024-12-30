NFL reveals date, time for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 matchup

The 49ers' final game of the 2024 NFL season officially is set.

After Sunday's slate of Week 17 games, the NFL announced dates and times for the Week 18 matchups, including San Francisco's season finale against Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers will close out their season against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Here is the full Week 18 schedule:

Both San Francisco and Arizona have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the outcome of Sunday's game will have no impact on the playoff picture in either conference, with multiple teams still fighting to secure either a wild-card spot or an NFC South division title.

The 49ers and Cardinals are separated by one-half game in the NFC West standings heading into San Francisco's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, and regardless of how that game plays out, the Week 18 regular-season finale will determine third and fourth place in the division.

