The 49ers’ long-term starting cornerbacks appeared set even as Charvarius Ward left for a lucrative free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

After all, Deommodore Lenoir is signed through 2029, and Renardo Green is entering the second season of his four-year contract after being a second-round draft pick last year.

But the 49ers determined they needed more cornerbacks, and they addressed that spot in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of a true nickel back.

The 49ers selected Western Kentucky nickel back Upton Stout in the third round with the No. 100 overall selection.

Stout is listed at 5-foot-8 1/2 and 181 pounds. He played five college seasons and registered a career-high four interceptions in 2022.

Although he has plenty of college experience lining up on the outside, his best fit with the 49ers is clearly at nickel back.

Where the 49ers have the most uncertainty is with their nickel defense, which is on the field for approximately two-thirds of the snaps. Their third-down defense was an issue last season as the 49ers’ cornerback situation was lacking after Ward, Lenoir and Green.

Veterans Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin have since moved on in free agency. Yiadom returned to the New Orleans Saints on a three-year, $9 million contract. Ya-Sin signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Lenoir is a versatile cornerback who starts on the outside and is adept at moving inside in passing situations and covering the slot receiver.

The 49ers have not yet determined where they want Lenoir in nickel situations. His versatility opens the door for San Francisco to plug in its third cornerback on the outside or to deploy a player to focus solely on nickel back.

Entering the draft, the 49ers likely considered free-agent pickup Tre Brown as their No. 3 cornerback. He signed a one-year, $1.67 million contract with the 49ers after appearing in 39 games with 13 starts for the Seattle Seahawks over the previous four years.

Cornerbacks Darrell Luter Jr. and Chase Lucas also could compete for roles in the 49ers’ nickel defense.

