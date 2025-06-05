Purdy reveals wholesome Haliburton text after 49ers' schedule release

Even in the midst of his impressive playoff run to the 2025 NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton always has time for his good friend and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, speaking to Tim Kawakami on a recent episode of "The TK Show," disclosed a text message he received from his former Iowa State classmate after San Francisco's 2025 NFL schedule was released.

"We've texted. He actually texted me after the schedule release," Purdy said. "He was like, 'Man, you guys come here, I guess the [Indianapolis] Colts, and I got a suite for you and your family if y'all need it.' I was like, 'Man, thank you.' And this was right after one of the big playoff games. I was like this guy's hilarious.

"I've said this before: I just try to let him play and I know people are probably blowing him up and stuff. But at the end of the day, what matters is being in the moment with your teammates, with your organization, going through these games and trying to find ways to win. Obviously, we did that in my playoff runs the first couple years of my career. … I've played in the Super Bowl. He's in the Finals. It's the championship of all championships. And I'm letting him take care of business.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to text him and congratulate him at the end."

The 49ers won't make the trip to Indy until Week 16 for Monday Night Football on Dec. 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium. While Haliburton proudly has graced the sidelines of Indiana sporting events such as the WNBA's Indiana Fever games, he might make an exception when Purdy and the 49ers come to town in the winter.

Purdy, who famously was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers last month.

Haliburton's contract? Five years, $260 million.

Their similar journeys to success in their respective sports have been eerily similar, something Purdy, too, has noticed while holding onto the gratitude and appreciation to be where he is now.

"It's pretty cool," Purdy said. "To be able to both come from the same place in Ames, Iowa, and around a great university and the people that we were around who believed in us from the beginning, and then get to the professional level and play and get compensated. To go out and perform at a pretty high level and win big games and moments, we have a similar contract now, I think it's pretty funny for sure.

"I know we're both extremely grateful for that in itself, but at the end of the day it's not all about the money. And we both believe that. Any time we step out, whether it's the court for him or the field for me, it's about the game, our teammates, our families and playing hard for that. That's the coolest thing we share for sure."

As Haliburton and the Pacers take on NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Game 1 set for Thursday night at Paycom Center, it's clear who Purdy will be rooting for.

