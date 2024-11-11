The Seattle Seahawks made a surprising roster move ahead of facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Seattle on Monday announced it had waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson, their leading tackler, to place cornerback Josh Jobe on the active roster.

We've signed CB Josh Jobe to the active roster and waived LB Tyrel Dodson.



Read more » https://t.co/6qq1i33vsp pic.twitter.com/ekGLdIAbvj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dodson started all nine games for Seattle and led the team in tackles with 71 (41 solo, 30 assists).

The 26-year-old Dodson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in 2019.

He signed a one-year free-agent contract with Seattle and primarily operated as the team's middle linebacker. He then shifted to the weak side after Ernest Jones IV arrived from the Tennessee Titans to play down the middle.

Rookie fourth-round draft pick Tyrice Knight and second-year undrafted linebacker Drake Thomas are possible candidates to assume Dodson's role.

Jobe, 26, has appeared in three games for the Seahawks this season, recording 17 total tackles and one interception. He played in 28 combined games over the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shortly after announcing Dodson's release, the Seahawks also claimed nose tackle Brandon Pili off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and placed safety K'Von Wallace on injured reserve.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast