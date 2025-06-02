Florio states 49ers should consider trading for star receiver Hill

Could the 49ers have another trade up their sleeve?

With San Francisco reportedly finalizing a trade for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Bryce Huff, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes the 49ers should make another big move to address a potential area of need on the other side of the ball.

Florio believes the 49ers, who likely will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to begin the 2025 NFL season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL and MCL sustained midway through last season, and Deebo Samuel, whom the team traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, are one of the teams that should be interested in acquiring star Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

"When Hill was traded by the [Kansas City] Chiefs in 2022, the two finalists were the [New York] Jets and the Dolphins," Florio wrote. "The Jets surely won’t be interested this time around. So, who would consider it now?

"The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the [Baltimore] Ravens, [Houston] Texans, [Los Angeles] Chargers, and 49ers. (The [Buffalo] Bills should think about it, too. However, the Dolphins may not be interested in helping Buffalo get back to a Super Bowl)."

Florio points out that Dolphins general manager Chris Greer stated in April that Miami trading Hill is unlikely, but not impossible, if a team came calling with the right offer.

“If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, then we’d consider it,” Grier said. “But, as of right now, it’s not something we’re considering.”

However, Florio believes the Dolphins now could be extra motivated to move Hill after the June 1 contract bonus money deadline has passed, ensuring the team only would have to pay $12.72 million in dead money rather than the $28.29 million it would have paid by trading Hill before June 1.

Hill, who originally signed a whopping four-year, $120 million contract with Miami upon his trade from the Chiefs in 2022, signed a three-year, $90 million extension last summer and is owed $27.69 million in guaranteed money in 2025.

If that's something the 49ers, who currently have approximately $53 million in salary cap space, want to take on -- in addition to Hill's alleged off-the-field issues, then perhaps they could be a fit.

