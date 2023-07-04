Lance reveals which 49ers teammate ‘toughest' to target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — George Kittle is one of the top targets on the 49ers' offense, but Trey Lance explained that it doesn’t happen easily.

The third-year quarterback spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area while at Kittle’s Tight End University and shared what makes the All-Pro challenging as a receiving target.

“It’s different for sure,” Lance said on the latest “49ers Talk.” “Timing is a huge part of it and George, his explosiveness and speed and everything, and just ability to make plays is probably one of the toughest guys I’ve had to throw to, so just continue to get reps with him and get reps with the guys, it only helps.”

While in Nashville, Lance was able to get a lot of work on the field with not only Kittle but the 70 players in attendance. Adjusting to how each tight end comes out their breaks and runs their routes was valuable work for the 49ers quarterback.

Lance also sat in on classroom discussions learning from his 49ers teammate, Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, and NFL alums Greg Olsen and Rob Gronkowski. The quarterback believes that his time in Nashville was incredibly valuable.

With Brock Purdy tapped as the "leader in the clubhouse" by both general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance is taking advantage of every opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates.

If Lance does get his opportunity under center, he knows that all of the work that happens before the NFL season kicks off will be beneficial and the 23-year-old will be doing everything possible to increase his chances to be on the field.

Lance has also been watching how his teammates make an impact off the field. TEU was not only a workshop for the players in attendance but a fundraiser for several charitable organizations.

Arik Armstead’s Gala that benefitted his organization the Armstead Academic Project was another event that the quarterback attended.

"They have a huge impact,” Lance said of his veteran teammates. “I would say off the field more than on the field even. Arik’s Gala and now this, they make a difference in the community and I know they don’t talk about it a ton, but all the money that they donate from this event to charities is a huge part of it.”

Lance will head to Dallas after the July 4th holiday for more training before reporting to Santa Clara on July 25th.

