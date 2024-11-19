Jones shares likelihood of Lance taking over as Cowboys QB

It doesn't appear that Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

The 49ers' No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, now the backup to Cooper Rush after star quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury, could be in line to start for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season should Dallas make a change after two poor starts from Rush.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't envision that happening. At least for right now.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I don’t know about that,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday about the possibility of Lance starting. “I want to give our team the very best chance it can — in all phases — to be successful. So, we’re going to go here with the quarterback that gives us the best chance to win the game.”

In three games (two starts) as QB1, Rush completed 58 of 103 pass attempts (56 percent) for 514 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and two fumbles lost.

Despite Rush's obvious struggles thus far, Jones believes the seven-year NFL veteran gives Dallas the best chance to win for the remainder of the season.

“Yeah, I think our best chance is to have Rush in here, and the goal is to win the game,” Jones added.

Lance, whom San Francisco famously drafted third overall three years ago before trading him to Dallas for a fourth-round pick before the 2023 season, only has appeared in nine games (four starts) throughout his career, and once was believed to be a raw quarterback prospect with exciting physical traits who just needed live NFL reps.

Although it doesn't appear those much-needed reps are in the cards for Lance right now, Jones still remains high on the 24-year-old quarterback.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement [in Lance],” Jones shared. “I think he does some things really outstanding. I think his footwork is noticeably better, and I see the value of the reps that he’s had. So, I’ve seen improvement there.”

If Rush were to struggle for another game or two, maybe the Cowboys would have no choice but to reconsider.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast