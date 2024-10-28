Diggs confronts reporter about Kittle play after 49ers vs. Cowboys

Emotions were high for Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys after another sluggish loss to the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

After the 30-24 loss, Diggs ran out of the locker room to confront Dallas reporter Mike Leslie over a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which Leslie questioned what Diggs was doing during a key third-quarter play.

“That’s what you took from that?” Diggs said to Leslie. “Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing.

"Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog.”

Leslie, standing alongside other media members, responded to Diggs.

“Just asking the question, Trevon,” Leslie said. “I mean, I’m happy to have you answer the question.”

Diggs responded: “Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?”

Leslie continued the conversation by trying to get clarity on his original question.

“We can talk about it more,” Leslie said. "What were you doing?"

Diggs still didn't answer the question, but he capped off the exchange stating, "talk about deez nuts," before walking away for good.

The play in question was during the third quarter when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight end George Kittle for a short pass that the star tight end ran for 43 yards before finally being tackled at Dallas' 4-yard line.

During the play, Diggs can be seen jogging alongside other Dallas defenders as none had success stopping Kittle on the run before Diggs and Malik Hooker finally pushed Kittle out the sideline.

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

Diggs apparently took issue with Leslie's curiosity, though, which led to the heated confrontation.

Kittle's big play set San Francisco up on the next play for 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo's first career NFL touchdown and a 13-10 lead. The 49ers eventually went on to win 30-24, while the Cowboys' frustrations were evident as ever after.

