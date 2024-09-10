Williams surprised 49ers improved roster from dominant 2023 group

Trent Williams was surprised by the roster makeover the 49ers underwent this past offseason.

Speaking to reporters after San Francisco’s dominant 32-19 win over the New York Jets on Monday, Williams explained how different the vibes were when he rejoined the team after his contract holdout.

“I walked in and I’m like, ‘Damn, everybody is laser-focused, everybody is flying around, not a lot of joking going on,’ ” Williams said. “We have a lot of new players in the locker room that already [are] playing at the level we expect around here.

“Obviously, we had a good roster last year, but I didn’t know they could improve it [this year]. In my opinion, we’ve improved, and those guys are playing their butts off.”

Trent Williams didn't think it was possible, but he believes the 49ers improved their roster during the offseason pic.twitter.com/ifsG6xodmo — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2024

Williams spent the offseason in lengthy contract talks with the 49ers, with the two sides agreeing to terms on a new deal just a few days before San Francisco’s Week 1 game against the Jets.

The 49ers made big roster changes during the offseason, parting ways with veterans like Arik Armstead and signing the likes of Leonard Floyd and Isaac Yiadom. Additionally, San Francisco had a strong draft, with rookie Dominick Puni already a contributor on the offensive line.

The new-look lineup had little trouble trouncing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, with Floyd and Puni making big impacts on both sides of the ball.

Given Brock Purdy’s looming contract extension next offseason, this year represents what likely will be the last chance this group will have to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

From what Williams has seen, this version of the 49ers might be their best yet.

