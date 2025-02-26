Lynch encouraged by state of 49ers' O-line with Williams returning

INDIANAPOLIS — In the eyes of 49ers general manager John Lynch, San Francisco already has improved its offensive line since the end of the regular season.

“First of all, we’re a lot better when Trent Williams plays, so that would be a good step,” Lynch said.

Williams, 36, an 11-time Pro Bowl player, will return to the 49ers for at least another season, Lynch said on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Trent's playing and he's ready,” Lynch said. “I think he's really motivated to come back. That's rarefied air that Trent lives in, and when you're a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don't want to play unless you're playing at that level. And I think that's where Trent's at.”

Williams sat out the final seven games of the season with an ankle sprain. Backup Jaylon Moore started five games at left tackle in place of Williams.

When Moore sustained an injury, Charlie Heck moved into the starting lineup after being signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Williams will return for a sixth season with the 49ers. He has earned three first-team All-Pro honors since coming to San Francisco from Washington in a 2020 draft-day trade.

“I think we're going to see a real motivated Trent Williams to come back and have a great year and that's a good thing for us,” Lynch said.

The 49ers are likely to lose starting left guard Aaron Banks in free agency. Banks is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. The team must identify at least one new starter while also building depth behind Williams and the other offensive linemen.

“We have to insulate ourselves for him or anyone else missing time,” Lynch said. “You try to get deeper. That’s something we’ll look hard at in the draft. If something fits with our own guys, free agency, you’re always trying to improve that.

“I think this notion that we don’t care, no, we care very much about that.”

