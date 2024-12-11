Williams out, Bosa questionable for 49ers' Thursday game vs. Rams

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers will be without a pair of starters and one key backup on "Thursday Night Football," with Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, and Malik Mustapha all ruled out for the team's NFC West divisional game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Jaylon Moore will continue to hold down the left tackle position as Williams will miss his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Aaron Banks will resume his place at left guard as Bartch will go on season-ending injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

The 53-man roster spot opened up by Bartch will be filled by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who could make his 2024 season debut after sustaining an Achilles injury 10 months ago in Super Bowl LVIII. Greenlaw is listed on the game status report as questionable, which is the normal procedure for a player returning from IR.

Playing next to Greenlaw will be the starting safety pair of Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown. The Penn State product was pushed back into a No. 3 role as Mustapha was given the start vs. the Chicago Bears. Mustapha has been sidelined during the short week with a chest/shoulder injury. Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson also is in the mix to play should Brown struggle.

Nick Bosa, who has missed three games due to a lingering hip/obliques injury, also could make his return to the field. The All-Pro pass rusher is listed as questionable and could add firepower to the defensive line that recorded six sacks in Sunday’s win. Three of which came from NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Yetur Gross-Matos.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is set to receive his second career start after being sidelined towards the end of the 49ers' Week 14 win over the Bears with a foot sprain. After missing practice on Tuesday, the rookie running back is listed as questionable.

Here is the full game status report for Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams

49ers

OUT

OL Ben Bartch (ankle)

S Malik Mustapha (chest/shoulder)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Nick Bosa (hip/oblique)

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

DL Khalil Davis (knee)

RB Isaac Guerendo (foot)

Los Angeles Rams

OUT

CB Cobie Durant (chest)

TE Tyler Higbee (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Davis Allen (shoulder)

DE Tyler Davis (calf)

T Alaric Jackson (knee) C Beaux Limmer (knee)

WR Demarcus Robinson (shoulder)

WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder)

