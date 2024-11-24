Trending
Trent Williams

Williams among 49ers' inactives for Week 12 game vs. Packers

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers will be without a few important players on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Nick Bosa, star left tackle Trent Williams also will miss the Week 12 game at Lambeau Field.

Here are the 49ers' and Packers' full list of inactives:

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Kitan Oladapo, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and offensive lineman Jacob Monk are inactive for Green Bay.

With Williams inactive, backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who will start in place of Purdy for the 49ers on Sunday, will be without an important piece of his offensive line.

Backup tackle Jaylon Moore likely will start in Williams' place.

