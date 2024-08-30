How Moore is benefiting from Williams' 49ers contract holdout

SANTA CLARA — Jaylon Moore is the player nobody with the 49ers wants to see in the starting lineup in Week 1.

Uh, nothing personal.

The 49ers might have confidence in Moore to step into the lineup when needed. But everyone around the team would prefer that Trent Williams’ contract situation gets resolved in enough time for the three-time All-Pro left tackle to get on the field for the season opener.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“He’s dealing with his situation, so I let that be,” Moore said of Williams.

“I wouldn’t consider it a weird situation. I’m just keeping my head down and taking it day-by-day, just trying to be the best I can be.”

Moore was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft from Western Michigan. He has served as a backup at both tackle positions and started seven games in his first three seasons.

Now, he's in position to start at left tackle when the 49ers open the season against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.

Moore has practiced with the first-team offense from the first day of training camp. Meanwhile, Williams declined to report due to a contract dispute. He remains without an agreement to return to the team.

Moore has gained valuable practice time this summer going up against a defense that is similar to what the 49ers will face in Week 1 against the Jets. Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the head coach of the Jets.

“It’s been very beneficial, I think,” Moore said. “Consistently getting reps against the ones, practicing against those guys every day, just finding a rhythm makes it a little bit better.

“I’m building the camaraderie with the (No. 1) O-line and just being a little more fluent.”

Moore has probably received more quality practice time than a lot of other backup offensive linemen in the NFL over the past several seasons.

Williams, 36, has regularly scheduled days off from practice during the season in order to keep him fresh for a long season.

And Moore, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, knows his place. He said he has tried to focus only on his own game instead of when he might have an opportunity to become a full-time starter.

“I just put my head down and keep working to get better every day,” he said. “And, of course, being behind the best left tackle of all time, just learning from him every day has been my calling card. I’m just trying to get as much from him while he’s here.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast