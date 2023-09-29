Trent Williams fined $11K for apparent punch in 49ers-Giants clash

Trent Williams' checkbook took some damage this week in the aftermath of the 49ers' 30-12 win over the New York Giants in Week 3.

Williams told San Jose Mercury's Cam Inman on Friday that he was fined $11,000 for striking Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson in the facemask late in the second quarter.

Williams and Robinson both were assessed unnecessary roughness penalties for the exchange. Williams was not ejected for the punch, which was a judgement call for officials on the field. It could have been because Williams threw the first shove, which was not shown on many clips circulating around social media.

After the game, Williams told reporters he didn't believe the punch warranted an ejection or a fine from the league.

"It was a love tap," Williams jokingly said in the locker room.

Unnecessary roughness penalties were called on both teams following this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/sHiRLjikXi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2023

“Well, these are judgment calls and a lot of times you might end up having an open hand, often a stiff arm to the face, versus a closed fist punch, which certainly carries a different weight to it," NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson told The Athletic's Matt Barrows. "So, we ended up looking at the available video we had and just didn’t feel like the actions rose to the level of flagrant.

"You can certainly end up having contact with hands to the helmet, and some of those actions would be deemed a punch, others would not."

Williams always will bring physicality to the gridiron in a 49ers uniform. Sometimes it just happens after the whistle.

