Williams jokes about signing ‘peace treaty' with 49ers

Trent Williams had a funny response about how he handled his contract negotiations with the 49ers.

Speaking to the media Tuesday for the first time after agreeing to terms on a reworked contract, Williams was asked if he ever started adding up the large fines he was accruing from his training camp holdout.

“No, I wasn’t even trying to think about it,” Williams said. “You know, it's one of the things where you kind of know you’re going to leverage things as you go.

“It's for lack of a better word, it's kind of a war. Both sides are going to lose a little blood but, you know, wave the white flag in the end. We both signed a little peace treaty and we’re good.”

Trent on the war-like negotiations with the 49ers 😂 pic.twitter.com/wF0cdWHJw7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 3, 2024

After a lengthy contract standoff, the 49ers and the 36-year-old agreed on a three-year, $86.66 million contract that gives the lineman significantly more guaranteed money.

Williams made his intent to holdout known early on, as he wanted more guaranteed money, greater yearly compensation structure and security for the remainder of his contract. The new compensation structure accomplishes both of those things.

The move makes the 11-time Pro Bowl selection the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL in terms of yearly salary. Now, San Francisco and Williams can turn their attention to their Week 1 tilt against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi’s Stadium.

