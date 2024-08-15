Report: No ‘significant movement' between Williams, 49ers on new deal

Over the last few months, Brandon Aiyuk's contract dispute, understandably, has dominated NFL headlines.

But that's not the only economic strife the 49ers currently are dealing with.

Trent Williams -- arguably a more important asset to San Francisco's offense -- is holding out during training camp, too, as he seeks a restructured deal.

As it stands, Williams and the 49ers haven't progressed much in their negotiations, The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reported Monday.

"Trent Williams is still holding out, and he still has not been given the guaranteed money that he's looking for," Russini revealed on the "Scoop City" podcast. "He's still in that space. There's been no significant movement there, from what I was told."

It's possible that the 49ers are prioritizing talks with Aiyuk at this point in time, which has led to little headway with their star left tackle.

After all, Williams hasn't gone to the extreme length of requesting a trade like his receiver teammate. Coach Kyle Shanahan also has expressed confidence in working out a deal with the 36-year-old, who has three years left on his current contract but no guaranteed money remaining.

Likewise, Russini appears optimistic that San Francisco settle things with the NFL's premier offensive tackle.

"I think this gets worked out. It has to get worked out for the San Francisco 49ers," Russini asserted. "They need Trent Williams."

The resolution to the contract sagas of Williams and Aiyuk simply might come down to who the 49ers believe they need more -- which is far from an easy decision to make.

