Williams states CMC ‘extremely confident' he'll return soon

The 49ers are off to a rather disappointing 2-2 start, and injuries have been a major storyline in San Francisco's first quarter of the 2024 NFL season.

Of course, the primary concern has been the status of running back Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

As he continues to rehab from Achilles tendinitis in both legs, his return timetable remains uncertain, though recent reports hint at a November target date.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the other hand, the 49ers themselves remain confident -- particularly star offensive tackle Trent Williams. During an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Williams relayed how McCaffrey is feeling.

"[McCaffrey] says he's improving," Williams told Eisen Tuesday. "The last I talked to him -- just a day or two ago -- he said that the treatment was going great, rehab was going great.

"I think he's extremely confident that he'll be back in the lineup pretty soon. I don't know how soon, but definitely expecting him this year."

That's not the most specific revelation about McCaffrey's health, but 49ers fans will take any positive news they can get at the moment.

As a whole, Williams indicated a general self-assurance within the San Francisco organization. The 49ers surely wish things could be going more smoothly, but their star left tackle remains pretty optimistic for the rest of the season.

"Understandably, [49ers fans] got concerns, but in my mind we have a long way to go," Williams said, addressing the Faithful. "This season is definitely a marathon, not a sprint. ... Obviously, we don't have control over the injury bug, but you'd rather get bit early than late.

"Obviously, not having Christian hurts as an offense, but we do have confidence that he'll be back, and then when he is back, he'll be as fresh as ever. Hopefully, we'll be trying to go on a run to play the type of football we know we need to play to get to where we want to get to."

In other words, the panic button probably isn't going off quite yet in Santa Clara. And if it is, then the 49ers are doing pretty well at disguising it.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast