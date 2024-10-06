Williams gives fellow cancer survivors special gift at 49ers event

SANTA CLARA - Five years after going through his own cancer scare, Trent Williams decided it was time to get involved in the 49ers' annual Crucial Catch event.

The All-Pro left tackle told NBC Sports Bay Area why it finally was time to share the special moment with the survivors chosen to attend the event, which took place before San Francisco's Week 4 win over the New England Patriots, and even walk the red carpet as a survivor himself.

“I think time heals pretty much all,” Williams said. “Now, being that it was about five years, I don’t have any reservations about being open with my story. It was hard at first because you want to put something like that behind you and get back to normal life as soon as possible, but it’s hard to when you have to keep reliving the situation out through words.”

In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a rare form of scalp cancer. What made the diagnosis even more traumatic is that the left tackle had noticed the irregularity in 2013, but did not immediately seek treatment due to a misdiagnosis

After the shock of being told to get his affairs in order, Williams sought a second opinion which was more positive than the first. Thankfully, the lineman’s surgery still was early enough to successfully remove all of the cancerous cells before they reached his brain, but it definitely was too close for comfort.

The emotional roller coaster brought Williams face to face with his own mortality and gave him an understanding for those going through the same challenge. The experience is why the 49ers star wanted to give a special gift to each survivor in attendance.

The All-Pro sat down for nearly an hour to thoughtfully write a personalized message on each of the 11 jerseys he gave to all the cancer survivors who walked the red carpet.

“We were just talking about ways to make the day better and I just came up with that plan,” Williams said. “I wanted it to be more than just a signature. I wanted everybody to have a little personalization to it. Just sort of so when they see it years down the line, it will remind them of the moment.”

Deebo Samuel, Williams' teammate and close friend, shared with NBC Sports Bay Area how much respect he has for the mental fortitude it took for Williams to not only go through the trials of beating cancer, but to come back and be one of the best in the game.

“Just being around him, knowing the story, is motivation in itself,” Samuel said. “Any day it can all be taken away, but the things he went through to continue to be the player, the leader and the outstanding father that he is to his kids, the leader that he is to this team, it’s speaks volumes to what he’s been through and how he goes about his work.”

Williams has been a captain for for 49ers in five seasons and a captain in 12 of his 15 total NFL seasons, validating his leadership and the respect his teammates have for him. Williams winning his cancer battle is only one facet of the positive influence he has on the team.

“That is just who he is,” Samuel said. “We want to be the voice for what people see because people look up to us. If people see that he can do it, it’s motivation for them to do it as well.”

While recounting his first Crucial Catch experience with the 49ers community relations, Williams had a sincere and thoughtful smile across his face. Speaking to and bonding with fellow survivors definitely had a positive impact on the All-Pro.

"It’s always nice to relate to people that have been through similar situations,” Williams said. “It was extremely nice. I enjoyed it.”

