Williams gushes over Purdy's extension, ‘Cinderella story' with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is a jovial guy when speaking to media, but his biggest smile yet might have come Tuesday when he was asked about Brock Purdy’s contract extension with the 49ers.

The All-Pro left tackle spoke to local Bay Area media for the first time since the quarterback signed his five-year, $265 million deal with an ear-to-ear smile across his face.

“For me, it’s just super, super fulfilling just to watch a guy like Brock,” Williams said. “You talk about a Cinderella story, I think this is the epitome of that. A guy going from making a few hundred thousand a year to making 50 million a year, it’s astronomical, and it couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”

Williams was referencing Purdy's NFL journey, which began as the final pick, No. 262, of the 2022 NFL Draft. In Week 13 of that season, Purdy came into the game for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and led the 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The next week, Purdy was named the staring quarterback and the team never looked back.

Purdy helped lead the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance in his first three NFL seasons, and has had the public support of 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan every step of the way.

Williams whole-heartedly is in the same school of thought as the 49ers brass, believing San Francisco will return to its winning ways with Purdy at the helm.

“He is the guy for this team,” Williams said. “He is the guy for this franchise. This is just the tip of the iceberg. He is going to get another contract, he’s going to win a lot of football games. He’s that good of a player. Super, super happy to see that for him. I love him like a brother, so I couldn’t be any happier.”

Purdy will head into the the 2025 NFL season with his blindside protected by Williams, with the goal of playing, once again, deep into the NFL playoffs. Both the left tackle and the quarterback are fully healthy as they approach the final day of minicamp before their 40-day break.

