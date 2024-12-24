Williams among three 49ers to be shut down for rest of season

Not only did the 49ers leave Miami with a 29-17 loss to the Dolphins, but they also return to the Bay Area with even more injuries to an already battered roster.

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media via conference call Monday and shared that several offensive linemen will miss the final two games of the 2024 NFL season due to injuries. Jaylon Moore (quad), who had been filling in at left tackle, and right guard Aaron Banks (knee) both have injuries that are too severe to recover before the end of the season.

Trent Williams, who already has missed the past five games with an ankle injury, also will sit out the remainder of the campaign with the 49ers officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention.

“He won’t be playing in these next two games,” Shanahan said of the All-Pro left tackle. “Hasn’t improved enough to get him out there and we don’t see that happening enough in these two weeks, especially in the situation we are in.”

Spencer Burford, who entered Sunday's game at left tackle in place of Moore, sustained a calf injury against the Dolphins. But at the time of Monday's call, Shanahan had not received the results of the lineman’s MRI and was unable to provide further details.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dre Greenlaw, who left the game after only four plays due to calf soreness, could miss the remainder of the season as well, but Shanahan explained that the decision has yet to be finalized.

The coach will discuss options with his linebacker before formally announcing a move. Linebacker Dee Winters, who took over in Greenlaw’s place, suffered a chest injury and is day to day. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) also is day to day.

The 49ers have some depth at linebacker but likely will need to add to the offensive line group before their next game.

“We’ve brought in a couple of practice squad guys recently,” Shanahan said. “We activated [Austen] Pleasants to the active roster on Saturday. When you get to these points where you’re down pretty low on, you got to get five guys out there, so you have to make a decision on some possible guards, too.

“Hopefully we will get some good news on Burford, but if not we will probably have to add some people from other practice squads.”

The 49ers have an extra day to sort out their starting five offensive linemen for their Week 17 game hosting the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."

