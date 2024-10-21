Kelce claims 49ers' defense is ‘best challenge in the league'

The 49ers' defense played well against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, despite a frustrating 28-18 loss to the defending champs at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco's defense limited Kansas City's offense to 329 total yards on 4.8 yards per play, while forcing three total turnovers (one on downs). Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also posted the worst passer rating (44.4) of his eight-year NFL career.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce also struggled against the 49ers' defense, recording four receptions on five total targets for just 17 receiving yards.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Kelce gave San Francisco's defense, led by a pair of All-Pro players, its flowers for an impressive performance.

“It’s the best challenge in the league,” Kelce said postgame. “I love going up against the best in the league, and Fred (Warner) is definitely one of those guys and Nick Bosa is definitely one of those guys. They’ve just got a bunch of all-stars over there.” (h/t The Mercury News)

Kelce historically has had success against the 49ers' defense in the Kyle Shanahan Era, averaging 6.6 receptions and 73 receiving yards per game in five regular- and postseason contests against San Francisco dating back to 2018.

However, his lack of production on Sunday didn't seem to matter in Kansas City's decisive double-digit win.

