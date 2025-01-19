Kelce breaks playoff record set by 49ers legend Rice in Chiefs' win

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce further etched his name into the NFL history books in Kansas City's divisional-round win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, passing 49ers legend Jerry Rice with a historic receiving accomplishment.

Kelce hauled in 7 of 8 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 23-14 win, breaking a tie with Rice for the most 100-yard receiving games in playoff history with nine.

Travis Kelce today:



7 REC

117 YDS

1 TD



Surpasses Jerry Rice for the most 100-yard receiving games in postseason history. pic.twitter.com/ESjM6BjX3y — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 19, 2025

Kelce broke Rice's record on an 18-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, which set Kansas City up to take a 20-13 lead on a Kelce touchdown just a few plays later.

Travis Kelce has his 9th career 100-yard game in the postseason, the most in NFL history 👏



📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OzdBqte03j — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025

Last postseason, Kelce broke Rice's record for the most playoff receptions in NFL history. Rice, also a three-time Super Bowl champion like Kelce, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer whose incredible legacy as a wide receiver is impossible to duplicate -- though Kelce is trying his hardest when it comes to catching passes.

Some history for Travis Kelce:



Adds to his record of playoff catches, with 172. Rice has 151.



Draws to within 220 yds of Jerry Rice for most playoff yards. Travis has 2020, Jerry 2245.



Draws to within 2 TDs of Jerry Rice for most playoff touchdowns. Travis has 20, Jerry has 22 — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 19, 2025

When all is said and done, Kelce certainly will go down as one of the greatest tight ends ever to play the game. But the 49ers Faithful know there's only one GOAT.

