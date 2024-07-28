49ers training camp takeaways: Dobbs could make QB2 battle interesting

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers quietly closed out their first week of training camp Saturday with several veterans returning after taking the previous day off.

The bleachers set up on the practice field sat empty due to a San Jose Earthquakes game being held later in the evening at Levi’s Stadium as Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Charvarius Ward, Maliek Collins and Jake Brendel all returned to team drills.

Absent from 11-on-11 work was Javon Hargrave, who took a veteran rest day, but there were others who missed practice due to injury. Offensive lineman Spencer Burford has a broken hand and could miss a few weeks, while rookie receiver Jacob Cowing suffered a hamstring strain and also was sidelined.

Coach Kyle Shanahan did, however have positive news that first-round pick Ricky Pearsall has a chance to make his training camp debut on Monday when the team has its first padded practice.

Shanahan also believes safety Talanoa Hufanga, who suffered an ACL injury in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, could return to practice in Los Angeles when the team has joint practices with the New Orleans Saints.

Here are five takeaways from Day 4 of 49ers training camp:

Josh Dobbs is improving

The competition to be Brock Purdy’s backup could become more heated if Josh Dobbs continues to make improvements as seen on Saturday. The Tennessee product was much more accurate, not only connecting on a deep pass to Danny Gray but also executing a very successful fake handoff where several defenders took the bait.

Dobbs completed 11 of his 12 attempts on Saturday while splitting reps with Brandon Allen, who was held to only six completions on his 10 attempts.

Danny Gray is showing up

The speedy receiver who missed the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder injury has come into training camp with a sense of urgency. Danny Gray has been mixing in when Allen and Dobbs have been on the field, but occasionally has taken reps with the first team as well.

The SMU product’s best catch of the day was a 30-yard bomb from Dobbs, but the most impressive part about the play was how Gray found the soft spot in coverage. Both defensive back Sam Womack and linebacker Ezekiel Turner were in the vicinity but nowhere near close enough to make a play on the ball.

Cody Schrader gets an opportunity

The undrafted free agent running back had quite a few opportunities to carry the ball on Saturday with fellow rookie Isaac Guerendo still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Cody Schrader was on the field with both Allen and Dobbs and carried the ball with good velocity coming out of the back field.

Schrader also looked solid when given the opportunity to catch passes as a check down option or on a bubble screen. It will be difficult for the Missouri product to make the roster running behind Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Guerendo, but he is making the most of his chance now.

Darrell Luter makes defensive play of the day

The second-year cornerback broke up a Dobbs pass intended for Gray by getting his hand in between the ball and its target. The entire defense celebrated, and the South Alabama product even got a pat on the back from Brandon Staley.

Darrell Luter garnered a lot of respect from the coaching staff in his rookie season before suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise in his knee during training camp. The fifth-round pick could be an option for a role at the nickel position, competing with Isaac Yiadom and Sam Womack.

No news isn't necessarily good news

There still is no sign of Trent Williams in Santa Clara as his representation attempts to add guaranteed money into his compensation agreement. Jaylon Moore continues to take reps at left tackle in the All-Pro’s place.

Brandon Aiyuk remains absent from on-field work but has been participating in meetings with both the team and his position group.

“[Aiyuk] goes to everything except practice. But, no updates on either,” Shanahan said Saturday.

The team has a day off on Sunday before reconvening Monday for their first day in pads.

