Should 49ers make trade before Nov. 5 deadline? Fans weigh in

The 49ers have a big decision to make between now and next Tuesday.

Will general manager John Lynch swing a big trade to help an injury-ravaged roster before the Nov. 5 deadline? Or will he hold out hope that the eventual return of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw is enough to push the 49ers back to the top of the NFC?

49ers fans were asked to weigh in this weekend.

Given three options, 43.4 percent of the 477 respondents on X, formerly Twitter, voted for "Make calls, don't overpay."

Do 49ers need to make a big trade NOW? — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 27, 2024

"Yes, the team needs a spark" came in a close second place with 41.4 percent of the vote.

Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have swung noteworthy trade-deadline deals over the last few years, headlined by Emmanuel Sanders (2019), McCaffrey (2022) and Chase Young and Randy Gregory (2023).

Time will tell if Lynch and Shanahan can pull off another deal to move the needle and help the 49ers' playoff push.

