49ers reveal traditional, throwback jersey schedule for 2024 season

As Deion Sanders' old saying goes, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good."

The 49ers know they'll be looking great this season. The team announced its uniform schedule for the 2024 NFL season Thursday, revealing three games when San Francisco will be wearing its throwback uniforms.

Fitted for the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/idcTHy4vl1 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 18, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers' classic home uniforms will make an appearance twice at Levi's Stadium against a pair of top NFC foes: the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 and the Detroit Lions in Week 17. Last season, San Francisco went 1-1 in those jerseys, beating the New York Giants but falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 6, the team's all-white throwbacks will return -- in a familiar place. After a Thanksgiving Day 31-13 win on the road over the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, the 49ers are running it back in the following season at Lumen Field.

For the rest of its schedule, San Francisco is sticking to its red jerseys at home and white on the road -- but with one notable exception.

The 49ers appeared to make a subtle statement last season by wearing their red home look on the road at SoFi Stadium in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. That game ended in a 30-23 win for San Francisco.

In 2024, the 49ers will again visit its division rival at SoFi -- also known as "Levi's South" due to the large presence of road fans attending that yearly matchup -- while wearing those same red uniforms normally worn at home.

The Faithful have completely invaded the "Rams' House" 😅 pic.twitter.com/0B6OXTHsvd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

San Francisco clearly expects the 49ers Faithful to show up again for that Week 3 matchup, as the team continues to establish its home away from home down in Inglewood.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast