Three stats indicate 49ers' offense remains potent in losing streak

While the 49ers have scored just 17 points in each of their last three games, San Francisco's offense has been highly effective in moving the ball during their current losing streak.

San Francisco's offense averaged 8.2 yards per play during their 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, their highest single-game output since they averaged 8.6 yards per play in a 33-22 win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brandon Aiyuk continued his breakout campaign, with the budding star wide receiver registering 109 receiving yards on five receptions against Cincinnati. That marked the third time this season that Aiyuk has eclipsed 100 receiving yards after recording just four such games over the first three seasons of his NFL career combined.

Joining Aiyuk in filling out the stat sheet was tight end George Kittle, who finished Sunday's loss to the Bengals with nine receptions for 149 yards, his first game surpassing the 100-yard receiving mark since Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

The big day's from Aiyuk and Kittle marked the first time two 49ers players eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the same game since Michael Crabtree and Vernon Davis accomplished that feat in a 45-3 win over the Buffalo Bills at Candlestick Park in Week 5 of the 2012 NFL season.

Brock Purdy set a career-high with 365 passing yards, the most by a 49ers quarterback since Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 424 yards in a 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 of the 2019 season.

Despite San Francisco's lackluster scoring output since Week 6, these statistics offer hope that the 49ers' offense can find a way to buck their anemic point totals from their three-game losing skid.



